President Uhuru condemns ‘unfortunate’ division over BBI
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.President Uhuru, however, refuted the narrative today saying that the initiative is aiming at enhancing better governance. “BBI is not about creating positions. We are talking about how we are going to deal with corruption, youth unemployment and equity so that after every election we do not have to fight each other,” said Uhuru. President Uhuru affirmed his stand on BBI since its launch saying that his primary objective in the remaining part of his term is to unify Kenya. The document was officially launched on November 27, 2019. Kenyans were given a month to read the 156-page document and make an informed opinion before giving their recommendations. A month later, a series of BBI regional forums have been launched to steer the country towards the Constitution amendments. The first forum, which received a lot of criticism from anti-BBI brigade happened in Kisii last week. It was led by ODM party leader Raila Odinga and Interior CS Fred Matiangí. DP Ruto termed the meeting as an avenue for the 2022 elections campaign at the same time accusing the government of squandering public resources. He claimed that Raila Odinga had hijacked the BBI to further his quest for the presidency “What we witnessed in Kisii was not a campaign for the BBI report but a revival of ODM’s 2022 presidential strategy,” said Ruto.
The BBI was a kindled by the surprise historic handshake between the then election rivals, Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta. The rapprochement between Uhuru and Raila stopped the duo’s animus that followed the 2017 election.
We accept that Bbi/handshake has been hijacked to craft Odm's 2022 political line up. Unity/inclusivity pretence & associated squander of public resources should stop.Unity?the opposition (NASA) is already dismembered/dead;now dividing Jubilee. Big4 roll out only way to go.— William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) January 12, 2020
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.