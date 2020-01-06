Senator Kajwang' faults Nyanza governors over BBI meeting

Governors from the Nyanza region have been faulted for mobilising residents to attend a joint meeting to discuss the Building Bridges Initiative report in Kisii County. Senate Public Accounts and Investments Committee chairman Moses Kajwang’ (pictured) has objected to the meeting, saying it was unnecessary. More than 3,000 delegates from six counties are expected to attend the event this Friday.

The meeting has been organised by governors James Ongwae (Kisii), Anyang' Nyong'o (Kisumu), Cyprian Awiti (Homa Bay), Cornel Rasanga (Siaya) and John Nyagarama (Nyamira). Speaking during a football tournament organised by Kologi ward representative David Oloo at Ndere Primary School in Ndhiwa constituency, Mr Kajwang’ said the BBI report was not under threat in Nyanza. "The BBI report has already been spearheaded by ODM leader Raila Odinga and nobody has opposed it in Nyanza region. The governors’ meeting does not add value for the success of the report,” Kajwang’ said.

The Homa Bay senator challenged the governors to instead organise joint meetings for implementation of development projects that would transform the lives of residents. "Some of the leaders come up with excuses that make them look weak during time for implementation of development projects. But they now look very strong because of the BBI, which is already prepared. Let them be serious,” said Kajwang’.

He argued that there were many issues in Nyanza that needed to be addressed, including poor road networks and lack of water. Homa Bay County Assembly acting Speaker Evans Marieba advised MPs from the region to inform their constituents about the community's stake in the BBI. “We are supporting the BBI but we should not support it blindly. Let our legislators tell the common man about our interest in the initiative,” said Mr Marieba.

