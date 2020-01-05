ODM leaders criticise Kandara MP over remarks

Uriri MP Mark Nyamita at a past function. He has dismissed recent anti-President Uhuru Kenyatta’s remarks made by his Kandara counterpart Alice Wahome. [File, Standard]

Sensational remarks by Kandara MP Alice Wahome have continued to elicit mixed reactions from politicians.A section of ODM leaders have criticised Ms Wahome’s claims that President Uhuru Kenyatta wants to ride on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) proposals to cling on power after the end of his term in 2022. The law makers said the MP’s remarks were aimed at mudslinging the president. Uriri MP Mark Nyamita challenged Wahome to face the president and address any concerns she has instead of resorting to political rhetoric. “Wahome was one of the President Kenyatta’s staunch supporters who even physically fought to defend him. She shouldn't settle her personal scores in public,” the Uriri MP said

SEE ALSO :Talk of Uhuru’s 2022 PM plan triggers fresh political frenzy

He warned the MP against pouring scorn on the relationship between the president and ODM leader Raila Odinga. “Wahome who is a staunch supporter of the Tangatanga team allied to the Deputy President has jumped from the pan into political fire,’’ Mr Nyamita said. He reiterated that Raila was working with Kenyatta for the good of all Kenyans and not for selfish interests. Kisumu Woman Rep Rosa Buyu dismissed Wahome’s claims that the ODM leader is President Kenyatta’s political assistant saying this should be treated with contempt.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

“You are lucky to enjoy the enhanced democratic and freedom of speech in the current regime. Initially, you couldn’t have got away with such insults,” she said. The ODM MPs who included Gedion Ochanda (Bondo), Jared Okello (Nyando) and Paul Abuor (Rongo) urged the president and Raila to continue working towards a deal that will bring stability and restore Kenyans' hope through BBI. “We want the BBI second wave of liberation to end differences in the country,” Mr Okello said. Mr Abuor said: The political representatives, therefore, must go an extra mile to reach a common ground to build a new Kenya with no ethnic boundary.” Wahome claimed that the president was a threat to Kenya’s democracy, freedom of expression and economy saying Uhuru inherited a rich democracy from former President Kibaki but has failed to maintain socio-economic and political stability

SEE ALSO :Alice Wahome: Is it aggression or just raw political ambition?

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.