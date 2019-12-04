Panic as transformer blows up at Daystar University

A transformer has blown up at Daystar University, Valley road campus, in Nairobi. The Wednesday evening incident has inflicted fear on students and motorists forcing them to scamper for safety.A footage shared on social media depicts flames engulfing the transformer as smoke billows from it. A video clip shared by Standard Digital Videos depicted packed vehicles already on fire with no fire brigade on site.Several vehicles have reportedly been set ablaze. Kenya Power is yet to issue a statement on the incident. More to follow…

