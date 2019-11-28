F1 star Valtteri Bottas announces divorce
SEE ALSO :Motor racing: Drivers slow to warm to new car and regulations"Unfortunately I have to let you know that the marriage between Emilia and myself has come to an end. Our ways have split because of the challenges my career and life situation bring and we think this is the best for both of us and our future lives, so we are separating as friends. I will be forever thankful for all the sacrifices she had to make for me, for her support during many years and for all the experiences that we have had together. I trust that you will respect both of us and our privacy regarding this matter. This will be all I have to say and comment regarding our divorce." The pair started dating nine years ago and got married in September 2016 at St. John's Church in Helsinki. About Emilia
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Emilia Bottas is an Olympic swimmer from Finland, who holds the record for the 50-metre butterfly, 100-metre butterfly, 200-metre butterfly, and 200-metre individual medley. She first took part in the Olympics at the age of 15 in 2008 in the 100 metres butterfly, where she ranked 46th.
SEE ALSO :Formula One chief goes public with new girlfriend – 49 years younger [Photos]She starred in the 2012 Olympics where she participated in the 100 and 200 metres butterfly and the 200 metres individual medley. She was also part of the Finnish team that competed in the 4 x 100-metre medley relay in the 2016 Olympics. According to English news outlet The Sun, Emilia in 2018 told the press that she was not afraid of her husband’s racing career but understood the risks that came with it. Fan reactions: Mixed reactions swarmed Bottas’ post on Twitter, with fans sharing different thoughts on his situation: Here are some sampled by GameYetu:
SEE ALSO :Hamilton can sign off in style at Abu Dhabi finaleValtteri Bottas’ wins: The Finnish driver won his first-ever Grand Prix in April 2017, after a dramatic showdown with Ferrari duo Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Räikkönen.
