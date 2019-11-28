F1 star Valtteri Bottas announces divorce

Valtteri Bottas has split up with his wife Emilia [Courtesy]

Formula One star Valtteri Bottas has announced his marriage break-up with his wife Emilia.This comes less than 72 hours before the last race of the 2019 Formula One season in Abu Dhabi. Bottas took to his Twitter on Thursday, November 28 to break the news, highlighting ‘challenges in his career’ as a reason why they had to break-up. Here’s the message the 30-year-old left on his Twitter:

Bottas'message on Twitter [Courtesy]

Emilia Bottas is an Olympic swimmer from Finland [Courtesy]

The pair started dating nine years ago and got married in September 2016 at St. John's Church in Helsinki.

Emilia Bottas is an Olympic swimmer from Finland, who holds the record for the 50-metre butterfly, 100-metre butterfly, 200-metre butterfly, and 200-metre individual medley. She first took part in the Olympics at the age of 15 in 2008 in the 100 metres butterfly, where she ranked 46

They got married in 2016 [Courtesy]

Oh, Valtteri, I'm so sorry to hear this. I hope this is the right thing for both of you. Love to you x — Natasha (@nasthaa3) November 28, 2019

Sorry to hear, hopefully you both enjoy good futures. ???? — Conrad O'Keefe (@okeefe_92) November 28, 2019

so sorry to hear this,, sending my love and support to the both of you, I wish you the best and hope everything will turn out okay ???? — mathilde (@adehilmt) November 28, 2019

So sorry to hear this sad news Valtteri but pleased to hear you will remain friends. Thinking of you at this difficult time. I'm sure your fighting spirit will see you through. Sending positive vibes your way, your fans are here to support you all the way. All the best ???? — Sian #VB77 (@chattysian) November 28, 2019

You don't have to at all. You have chosen to which reflects a huge respect for your fans who admire and follow you beyond the track.

I hope you can both move on and remain friends if possible ???? — Jonty Beard (@Jontys_Corner) November 28, 2019

She starred in the 2012 Olympics where she participated in the 100 and 200 metres butterfly and the 200 metres individual medley. She was also part of the Finnish team that competed in the 4 x 100-metre medley relay in the 2016 Olympics. According to English news outlet The Sun, Emilia in 2018 told the press that she was not afraid of her husband’s racing career but understood the risks that came with it.Mixed reactions swarmed Bottas’ post on Twitter, with fans sharing different thoughts on his situation: Here are some sampled by GameYetu:

Bottas won his first-ever Grand Prix in April 2017 [Courtesy]

The Finnish driver won his first-ever Grand Prix in April 2017, after a dramatic showdown with Ferrari duo Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Räikkönen.

