Our youth are not the problem, we are the curriculum they learn from

There was a time when the relationship between the state and young people was relatively uncomplicated. Young people were primarily students. As long as the school doors were open and the fees were manageable, the terms of engagement were clear: study, pass, grow, contribute. The state provided. The family trusted. The child complied. That arrangement was fragile — built, in many ways, on optimism and relative stability — but it held.
It no longer holds.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…