President Uhuru, Raila to receive BBI report next week
SEE ALSO :BBI should convince Kenyans referendum will benefit allIn a statement to the media, the task force said it completed its task on October 23 and communicated the same to the Office of the President which in turn gave them an appointment slated for Tuesday. President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga are expected to jointly receive BBI task force report on Tuesday, November 26 at State House. “It is now our privilege to inform the public that an appointment to hand the report to his Excellency the President has been arranged for November 26,” the task force said in the statement.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The task force hailed Kenyans for responding positively to their call of participation, a move that saw them capture views from at least 700 citizens from various backgrounds. “Kenyan people responded to our call of participation and we were able to capture views from at least 7000 citizens from all ethnic groups, gender, culture, religious practices,” read the statement.
SEE ALSO :Ruto will suffer big loss if we have a BBI plebisciteThe team said it visited all the 47 counties and held forums where they collected and collated views from more than 400 present and past leaders, prominent local voices and the youth. Push and pull BBI was the highlight of the 2018 handshake between Uhuru and Raila in the heat of the disputed 2017 General Election that was already degenerating into violence. Since its inception, the two leaders have publicly stated, in numerous occasions, that the main import of the exercise is to “unify” the country and not about the 2022 elections. However, politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto have opposed BBI, terming it a scheme to block the DP Ruto from ascending to power.
SEE ALSO :Ignore Aukot, only way to prosperity is BBI, says RailaThey have vowed to oppose a proposed referendum under BBI saying it will be used to create positions for a few individuals.
