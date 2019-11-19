Girl, 13, left with deep burns after charging phone falls in her bath
"Although products are thoroughly tested and certified, they pose a great danger if used inappropriately. "A severe electrical burn injury can cause destructive injury with high morbidity, lifelong scars and even death." Although the doctors did not accompany their warning with specific figures, they said growing smartphone usage amongst minors was making them more prone to electric shocks. The traumatic nature of the accident left the girl with amnesia and no clear idea about how she was electrocuted. Doctors have theorised that the seriousness of her injuries meant she was electrocuted by a phone connected to the mains supply. The combination of the 240V electricity that runs through the mains supply in the Netherlands, along with moist, less resistant skin, means the accident could have proved fatal. Fortunately the quick thinking mum was on hand to unplug the phone as soon as she got into the bathroom. The wounds on the girl's hands healed after a week of fusidic acid cream treatment. Her oval-shaped burns proved harder to shift and had to be surgically rejected three weeks after the accident. In September, a Russian actress died after the phone she was charging fell in the bath. Evgenia Shulyatyeva , 26, died within minutes after the device fell into the water she was in. Her heartbroken mum Vera found her dead at her home in Kirivo-Chepetsk, west Russia.
