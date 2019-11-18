Top KCPE candidate scores 440 marks

True to his word, Education CS Prof George Magoha has announced the results of this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination before the end of November. The top student in the 2019 KCPE is Andy Michael Munyiri from Damacrest School in Thogoto, Kiambu County, who scored 440 marks followed by three others with 439 marks. On the second slot are Flavian Onyango, June Cheptoo Koech (Sing’aro Girls) and Sean Michael Ndung’u of Kitengela International, Kajiado County. Prof Magoha said 1,083, 456 candidates sat for the examinations which began on October 28 and ended on October 31, 2019, in 27,000 centres. The examinees were tested on seven subjects in nine papers. According to the 2019 results, 527,294 boys (50.1 per cent) and 525,070 girls (49.9 per cent) wrote the exams. CS Magoha said that there was, however, a drop in the number of candidates who scored 400 marks and above from 11,000 in 2018 to 9,770 in 2019. Boys beat girls in Maths, Science and Social Studies while the girls triumphed over them in English, Kiswahili, and Kenya Sign Language.

The CS said performance improved in four out of seven subjects namely; English, Kiswahili, Kenya Sign Language, and Social Studies but there was a slight drop in Maths.The CS praised the parents for their roles in reducing teenage pregnancies. “I hope this calamity of young angels being impregnated by old hyenas will stop,” said CS Magoha.Prof Magoha also announced that the government would team up with other stakeholders in the education sector to provide 9,000 scholarships. According to Prof Magoha, the government had originally intended to give the scholarships to 30 disadvantaged sub-counties, but President Uhuru Kenyatta changed his mind on the approach. “The President has directed that part of those [9,000] scholarships must go to the slums of the inner cities,” he said. He added that there an arrangement to allocate a third of the scholarships to the slums of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nyeri among other regions. He said that in 2020, there will be another 9,000 scholarships to support low-income families. Part of his address was the roll-out of the CBC which he said will take effect in Grade 4 in 2020. The Kenya National Examination Council CEO Dr Mercy Karogo appealed for a minute of silence for the teachers who perished in an accident while going to collect the examination papers in Nakuru. Dr John Onsati Chairman of KNEC vowed commitment to ensure examination exercise is credible. Dr Onsati has hailed the gains made in 2019 examination registration which he said had posted an improvement from last year. As an instance, he said it took only one and a half months as there was enhanced infrastructure. Teachers Service Commission CEO Nancy Macharia lauded teachers saying 99 per cent of them did their work during the examination period. The TSC boss has said that the commission has recruited 5000 secondary teachers and would add 10,000 interns to address the shortage the country faces. She, however, noted that there are 26 teachers under investigation over exam irregularities. Macharia said that they are working on 2021/2025 CBA for improved terms for the teachers, as well as equipping the teachers to handle the CBC.

