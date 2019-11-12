KAA: Details of KQ stowaway identified by Sky News not in JKIA staff register

Kenya Airport Authority (KAA) has dismissed Sky News reports that the stowaway who fell from a Kenya Airways aircraft headed to London worked at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).KAA in a statement said after thorough investigations, they could not get any individual named Paul Manyasi in the JKIA register. The authority further clarified that any person working at the facility requires an access pass, but that the name Manyasi could not be traced from the airport pass biometric register. After thorough investigation, we have not been able to locate the name Paul Manyasi in the JKIA staff register or airport pass biometric register,” read the statement.

The authority admitted having contracted Colnet Limited Kenya which the British outlet article claimed the 29-year-old Manyasi worked for but his records could not be traced still. KAA maintains that investigations into the identity of the stowaway are still ongoing and that they are in touch with Metropolitan Police to unravel the mystery. An article by Sky News had indicated that the Stowaway was attached to Colnet and disappeared around the same date the fall occurred.

According to Sky News, the deceased’s colleague at Colnet, confirmed to the British media outlet that he went missing at the end of June, around the same time a body was reported to have dropped off the KQ plane. “I called his phone and it was off. When we came in the morning the following day they told us there is somebody missing. We are not sure of the person so we keep it a secret until we know the person,” she said.

Manyasi’s roommate in Mukuru Kwa Njenga, only identified as Patrick, said before his disappearance, he had hinted to him about the possibility of leaving the country to seek greener pastures. Back in London, the Metropolitan Police published a computerised image of how the stowaway possibly looked like and, when it was presented to his colleague by Sky News investigative journalist, she said they look alike apart from the complexion. “They look alike, but Manyasi was not dark,” she told the journalist.

