Former Bolivian president Morales heads to Mexico for asylum
SEE ALSO :Bolivian government decries coup as some police join protestsMorales, who governed for 14 years, said on Twitter he was thankful to Mexico but saddened to leave Bolivia for political reasons, following weeks of violent protests and unrest. In a photo tweeted by Ebrard, Morales is seated alone on the jet with a downcast, unsmiling expression, displaying Mexico's red, white and green flag across his lap. Morales' government collapsed on Sunday after ruling party allies quit and the army urged him to step down, a tactic that Mexico's government said it views as a "coup" because it broke with Bolivia's constitutional order.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador praised Morales for the decision to resign rather than put the lives of Bolivians at risk. His departure added to a sense of crisis in Latin America, which has been hit by weeks of unrest in countries such as Ecuador and Chile, where protesters are urging governments to step back from policies raising fuel and transport prices.
SEE ALSO :Bolivia's Morales resigns after losing backing of security forces
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.