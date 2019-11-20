City roads closed for construction
Early this year, motorists using the Sarit Centre roundabout in Westlands, Nairobi were asked use alternative routes after the area was partly closed for 21 days due to ongoing road works. The closure is aimed at improving the link between Waiyaki way and Limuru through Westlands. Mombasa Road
The junction of Ring Road Parklands at 4th Parklands Avenue will be closed as from Monday, 11th Nov 2019 till Sunday, 17th Nov 2019 due to the ongoing works on that section. Kindly use other alternative routes as we strive to provide efficient urban roads. @Ma3Route— KURA (@KURAroads) November 11, 2019
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) also announced that a section of Mombasa Road at Mlolongo will be closed from Tuesday November 12 to Wednesday November 20 for installation of a dect at the footbridge. “KeNHA wishes to inform the general public that a section of Mombasa Road (A8) at Mlolongo will be closed between the dates of 12th November 2019 and 20th November 2019 in order to install the deck of the footbridge in Mlolongo town. Motorists heading to Nairobi and Mombasa will use the provided diversions as directed by the signs and traffic marshals,” the authority tweeted. Southern bypass Part of Southern bypass at Lang'ata NHC flyover was closed from Saturday, November 9 to Tuesday, November 12. This was to enable installation of beams on the ongoing construction of Lang'ata - Ngong Road Link. The roads were closed from 12:00pm to 6:00am on each day. Motorists headed to Western and Mombasa Road were advised to use the service lanes as directed by traffic marshals. Additional reporting by Sara Okuoro.
