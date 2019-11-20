City roads closed for construction

A road sign indicating the closure of a road.

The junction of Ring Road Parklands at 4th Parklands Avenue will be closed as from Monday, 11th Nov 2019 till Sunday, 17th Nov 2019 due to the ongoing works on that section. Kindly use other alternative routes as we strive to provide efficient urban roads. @Ma3Route — KURA (@KURAroads) November 11, 2019

Motorists have been advised to avoid the junction of Ring Road Parklands this week due to ongoing construction work that is scheduled to take place from today to the November 17. In a notice posted on the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) official twitter handle, motorists have been urged to use alternative routes until the road construction project is complete. "The junction of Ring Road Parklands at 4th Parklands Avenue will be closed as from November 11, 2019 till November 17 due to the ongoing works on that section. Kindly use other alternative routes as we strive to provide efficient urban roads," read the statement by KURA.Early this year, motorists using the Sarit Centre roundabout in Westlands, Nairobi were asked use alternative routes after the area was partly closed for 21 days due to ongoing road works. The closure is aimed at improving the link between Waiyaki way and Limuru through Westlands.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) also announced that a section of Mombasa Road at Mlolongo will be closed from Tuesday November 12 to Wednesday November 20 for installation of a dect at the footbridge. “KeNHA wishes to inform the general public that a section of Mombasa Road (A8) at Mlolongo will be closed between the dates of 12November 2019 and 20November 2019 in order to install the deck of the footbridge in Mlolongo town. Motorists heading to Nairobi and Mombasa will use the provided diversions as directed by the signs and traffic marshals,” the authority tweeted.Part of Southern bypass at Lang'ata NHC flyover was closed from Saturday, November 9 to Tuesday, November 12. This was to enable installation of beams on the ongoing construction of Lang'ata - Ngong Road Link. The roads were closed from 12:00pm to 6:00am on each day. Motorists headed to Western and Mombasa Road were advised to use the service lanes as directed by traffic marshals.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.