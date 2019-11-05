Trump is sued for defamation by woman who claims he raped her in 1990s
SEE ALSO :Jeffrey Epstein's 'paedophile island' at centre of sex trafficking probeCarroll’s lawsuit followed statements that Trump made after her account was published, including that he did not rape Carroll and had never met her, and that she was “totally lying” as part of an effort to boost book sales. “I’ll say it with great respect: Number one, she’s not my type. Number two, it never happened. It never happened, OK?” he told The Hill newspaper in Washington. In her complaint, Carroll said the attack lasted two to three minutes, before she ran out of the dressing room and onto Fifth Avenue.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Carroll said in the lawsuit she soon confided in two friends, author Lisa Birnbach and former WCBS news anchor Carol Martin, about the alleged attack, but did not report Trump to authorities because she feared retribution. She said she went public after accounts in 2017 of alleged sexual misconduct by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, which he has denied, spawned the #MeToo movement.
SEE ALSO :North Korea says latest test was 'new weapon'“No person in this country should be above the law -including the President,” Carroll said in a statement provided by her lawyers. Trump has denied accusations by more than one dozen women who said he made unwanted sexual advances against them years before he entered politics. He also faces a defamation lawsuit by Summer Zervos, a former contestant on his television show “The Apprentice,” who claimed he kissed her against her will in 2007 in New York and later groped her at a Beverly Hills hotel. Zervos sued after Trump republished on Twitter a post calling her accusations a “hoax.”
