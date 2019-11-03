Speculation rife as Matiang’i calls for Luo and Gusii unity

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i and Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga during a funds drive at Lala SDA church. (Denish Ochieng, Standard)

Interior Cabinet secretary Dr Fred Matiangi’s many visits to southern Nyanza and calls for unity between the Luo and the Abagusii has sent tongues wagging.Besides his frequent tours of Homa Bay County, his new pubic dalliance with ODM leaders have now sparked speculations on whether the ‘super CS’ is harbouring political ambitions. Last week, Dr Matiang’i made an extensive tour of Homa Bay County, for the third time in two months, where he called for unity between Luo and Kisii leaders. He also opened a police station, a new sub-county administrative unit and conducted two funds drives. In his delegation was a host of MPs from both communities who showered him with praises.

The political leaders supported the CS’ unity calls and used the opportunity to endorse the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report. Among the leaders were senators Sam Ongeri (Kisii) and Okong’o Omogeni (Nyamira); and MPs Richard Onyonka (Kitutu Chache South) and Jimmy Angwenyi (Kitutu Chache North). According to Mr Omogeni, unity between the two communities will enable them to champion a political agenda that will transform the country’s future leadership.

“I appeal to both political leaders and the electorate in the Luo and Gusii regions to work together as members of one family. This will enable us achieve a lot and transform our lives,” he said. Prof Ongeri added that time had come for voters and political leaders from the entire Nyanza region to consolidate their votes to enhance their political bargaining power.

“Dr Matiang’i, I want to assure you that if we consolidate votes in the entire region, we will not fail in our political agenda,” he said. Matiang’i tried to avoid politics and instead promised to hold talks with Nyanza residents on how they can be united for the sake of development. “I will come back to this region to talk to you on a number of issues that can bring us together as one family. It is not a crime if I meet Nyanza residents to discuss what they want the government to do for them,” he said.The calls for unity were welcomed by Luo political leaders, who included Homa Bay Deputy Governor Hamilton Orata, Senator Moses Kajwang’, Woman Representative Gladys Wanga and Kabondo Kasipul MP Eve Obara.

Others were MPs Peter Kaluma (Homa Bay Town), Samuel Atandi (Alego Usonga) and Onyango Koyoo (Muhoroni). Wanga said there was no problem with unity between the communities. “It is important that we work together with our brothers and sisters from the Gusii region. Dr Matiang’i, feel at home because Homa Bay is equally your home,” she said. Kajwang’ urged Matiang’i to extend the unity calls to other communities outside the region. “Let Matiang’i talk to residents of other regions too to give more strength to the intended agenda,” he said.

According to Obara, residents of Nyanza region should be united to enable them push political and development agenda together. “Unity is strength. We need to be united as Nyanza residents for the sake of our future goals,” she said. Kaluma said they will support Matiang’i in his plans of uniting the region. “Matiang’i’s visit to Luo Nyanza is a sign of the unity we endeavour for. We will always welcome him as our son to ensure our political and development agenda,” Kaluma added. Atandi warned MPs against spreading rumours about the BBI recommendations. Area residents said unity will motivate them to work together even during the 2022 General Election. In previous elections and referenda, political leaders from both communities have never been fully united to push a common political agenda. Voters in the Abagusii region which comprises Kisii and Nyamira counties, have been electing leaders on tickets of different political parties, while their Luo counterparts mostly elect leaders from parties associated with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

