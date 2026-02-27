Silence is not an option, says SG Women Network patron

Audio By Vocalize

Standard Group Acting Chief Executive Officer Chaacha Mwita( 3rd left), joins Standard Group Women Network from left-right Health reporter Chebet Birir, SGWN president Betty Njeru, Flora Kiruki, Diana Cheptoo and Rose Kariuki to cut a cake to make early International Women Day celebrated at the Nairobi, Mombasa road Headquarter office, [ Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Standard Group Acting Chief Executive Officer Chaacha Mwita has called for a more gender-sensitive workplace, urging women to strengthen support systems and speak out against sexual harassment.

Speaking on Thursday, February 26, 2026, during his installation as Patron of the Standard Group Women Network (SGWN), Mwita noted the need for equality across the organisation.

He encouraged women to build strong networks that promote financial empowerment, mentorship, visibility, and professional recommendations.

“This network ought to bring you together and help you find ways to support one another,” he said.

Mwita called for the creation of an intentional mentorship chain within the Network, where senior professionals guide junior colleagues.

“I would like to see you create an intentional mentorship chain in this network. Where senior journalists hold the hands of junior ones. If you are in finance, mentor your sister to become the best finance manager she can be,” he said.

He also urged employees to report cases of sexual harassment, saying such misconduct must be addressed. “We must confront it with your help. If it does not exist, we must protect the integrity of our workplace with your help. Either way, silence should not be an option,” Mwita said.

Members of the Standard Group Women Network. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

SGWN President and Current Affairs Editor, Betty Njeru, called on members to take ownership of the network and strengthen it for the benefit of all women within the organisation.

“Ladies, let us own this network. Let us build it. The Standard Group Women Network is our platform. It is our collective power. It is our promise to ourselves and to the next generation. Let us grow it,” she said.

Betty said progress requires deliberate action. “It happens when we organise. It happens when we speak. It happens when we support each other. It happens when women lead,” she said.

She encouraged more women to pursue leadership roles in the newsroom, noting that talent alone is not always enough in corporate and media spaces.

“Many of us have experienced moments of being the only woman at the table, the youngest voice in the room, or the person whose ideas are overlooked until they are echoed by someone else.”

The Network was launched in October 2018 under the theme “Her Standards” to promote the welfare of female employees, amplify their voices, and foster leadership and mentorship opportunities. It provides a platform for women to connect, share experiences, and address barriers such as unconscious bias and limited access to senior mentors.

Former Network President Queenter Mbori, who exited in 2023, attended the event.

Before Mwita was appointed Patron, the position was briefly held by former Group CEO Marion Gathoga-Mwangi, who had succeeded Orlando Lyomu.

The event was held ahead of International Women’s Day, observed globally on March 8.