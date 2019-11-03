To Raila's rescue: New alliances loom as Kibra battle hits the homestretch

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, ODM leader Raila Odinga and Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua (right) declare support for ODM candidate Imran Okoth (with cap) at Jaramogi Odinga Foundation in Nairobi yesterday. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and his Kitui counterpart Charity Ngilu, have joined the emerging new political lineup of ODM leader Raila Odinga.The two leaders yesterday met Raila at his Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation offices in Nairobi and assured the him of their support for the party's Kibra by-election candidate, Imran Okoth. This happened even as Wiper party issued a notice to quit NASA and Deputy President William Ruto mocked the Orange party. “Things are thick in Kibra. Those who thought it was their stronghold have now had to borrow support across parties. If you see someone seeking help of this kind in his stronghold, just know that things are bad,” Ruto chided.

Mutua and Ngilu are expected to join Raila today in the final pitch for Imran ahead of the November 7 by-election. Before them, their counterparts Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), James Ongwae (Kisii), John Nyagarama (Nyamira) and Hassan Joho (Mombasa) had turned up in Kibra to support the ODM candidate. Other leaders who have campaigned for the ODM candidate include senators Cleophas Malala (Kakamega) and James Orengo (Siaya), nominated MP Maina Kamanda and former MPs Fred Gumo and Rachel Shebesh. While Jubilee’s candidate McDonald Mariga has put up an impressive show with the DP by his side, most Jubilee leaders, including President Uhuru Kenyatta, have kept off the campaigns.

Yesterday’s meeting between Raila and the two governors from Ukambani signalled the beginning of a possible formation of new alliances. In the by-election, Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper is supporting a Ford Kenya candidate. At the meeting, Mutua said another erstwhile Kalonzo ally, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, was also in support of the ODM candidate.

“As a youthful leader who will go for the presidency in 2022, I ask for your support,” said Dr Mutua. Raila said he had been in good books with the Kamba community since 1992. At the Wiper meeting in Machakos, Kathiani MP Robert Mbui accused ODM of continually mocking its allies, refusing to share political funds and riding rough on its partners. "If it were not for Wiper party leader Kalonzo and his brigade, NASA would not have gotten overwhelming support in Ukambani. It is either the two complaints I have raised with the ODM leadership are resolved, or it will never be business as usual," warned Mr Mbui. Kalonzo kept off the controversy, calling for patience, as he advised the locals to eat healthy foods. The leaders were attending a funeral service in Kathiani.

In Baringo and Nakuru counties were the DP and his allies were launching development projects, declarations were issued on how Raila's candidate will be trounced in Kibra and how in its aftermath, Jubilee will rise as NASA tumbles. They also denied claims that Jubilee was a divided house. "Jubilee is united under President Kenyatta and there are no factions. Those advancing that story are our opponents and will be defeated,” Ruto said. The Deputy President was accompanied by Water and Sanitation Cabinet secretary Simon Chelugui, Baringo Governor Stanley Kiptis, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, MPs Charles Kamuren (Baringo South), Florence Jematiah (EALA) and Daniel Tuitoek (Mogotio). Ruto and his allies spoke as National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale dismissed claims that his support for a parliamentary system meant that he had ditched the DP's camp.

"I am not a title deed of anyone. Making a personal choice on a matter of public interest doesn’t constitute an end to friendship," he said. He said no one owned him and that he had no apologies to make for throwing his weight behind the BBI. In Rarieda, another Raila brigade, led by Orengo, dared Ruto to declare his stand on the BBI. They were attending the burial of Loice Anyango, the widow of freedom fighter Achieng Oneko in Kunya village. "You can't pretend to be in government and at the same time oppose its agenda. We want you to declare your stand on the BBI and Mau Forest evictions," Orengo said.

