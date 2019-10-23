Burundi security forces kill 14 armed men plotting attack
Three residents of the town of Kayange told Reuters they heard sounds of gunfire outside the town early on Tuesday and had fled into the nearby forest to hide. The group killed by security forces were part of a larger group that entered the country from Congo, an army officer told Reuters on condition of anonymity. He gave no further details. Four journalists from domestic news website Iwacu and their driver, who had travelled to report on the violence, were arrested, the website editor wrote on his Twitter feed.
The motives behind Tuesday's planned attack were not immediately clear. After the 2018 attack in a neighbouring province, residents told Reuters it was likely it had been intended to warn off anyone from backing constitutional changes in the referendum.
When the president stood for a third time in 2015, opponents said it violated a two-term constitutional limit. His supporters beat, tortured and executed activists, suspected opponents and journalists, according to rights groups and the United Nations. Hundreds of thousands of people fled the tiny central African nation.
