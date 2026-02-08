×
Money and mystery: How Oketch Salah has burst ODM's political turf

By Harold Odhiambo | Feb. 8, 2026
According to some ODM insiders, Oketch Salah is a discreet but deliberate political architect towing the infighting-riddled ODM into Ruto’s political arms through the back door. [Oketch Salah, X]

He is the new political marksman driving forward President William Ruto’s reelection agenda within ODM in ways that appear to unsettle the apex of the Orange party, left some supporters baffled and planted smiles on the faces of others from the bundles of cash he readily gives out.

The name Oketch Salah is no longer a strange name in the country’s political arena, but now arouses profound suspicion among ODM’s top figures and supporters. Within President William Ruto’s fold, he is considered a vital asset by the president’s operatives in their bid to nail down ODM to the last man.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

.

.

.

Digger Classified

