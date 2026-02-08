Kenyans expect me to run for president in 2027, Kalonzo tells Washington

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka during a past interview. [File, Standard]

Wiper party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has declared his intention to take his presidential ambition all the way to the ballot in August next year as the United Opposition continues searching for a flagbearer to challenge President William Ruto.

In a media engagement at the University of the District of Columbia (HBCU) in Washington DC, Kalonzo stated that his candidature was long overdue after shelving his plans three times in favour of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, adding that his supporters expect his name on the ballot this time around.

“This time round, I’m going to run for president. I think a lot of Kenyans are expecting me to do that because the country is hurting due to its current situation,” he said.

Kalonzo's first stab at the presidency was in 2007, where he emerged third after former President Mwai Kibaki and Raila Odinga. A 2027 contest will be his second.

The former Vice President revealed that his presidency would pursue policies that are starkly different from those implemented by the current administration, including reversing some deemed as unpopular.

Among them will be the repeal of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, which he said was being misused to target activists and opponents of the government, citing the 2024 and 2025 Gen Z protests.

Similarly, President Ruto’s flagship Affordable Housing project and mega infrastructure projects, such as plans for a new airport, may be put on hold to ease taxation on individuals and businesses.

“Our country is the most overtaxed in the world,” Kalonzo claimed, adding, “There is the housing levy and the NSSF deductions forcing Kenyans to part with extra money. This is a heist.”

A volatile and politically active youthful population armed with good education but scarce employment opportunities is a hot button all candidates have to confront.

According to Kalonzo, plans are in place to ensure youth representation in government with appointments to constitutional commissions. However, appointees will be proposed for the positions on merit, not age.

Education, health, human rights, justice, institutional independence, police brutality, and high cost of living are among the other issues likely to determine the outcome of next year’s general elections.

Kalonzo travelled to the US for the 74th National Prayer Breakfast presided over by President Donald Trump on Thursday, February 5.