Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) planned recruitment was yesterday cancelled following protests by MPs over the change of recruitment centres from sub-counties to counties.The exercise that was scheduled to begin on October 28 will now be conducted at a later date at the sub-county level. The decision was arrived at after Defence and Foreign Relations Committee demanded that Defence Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo (pictured) reverts to the sub-county. Committee Chairman Katoo ole Metito yesterday told the House they made the decision following their morning meeting with the CS.

“We resolved as a committee that the ministry reverts to sub-counties as recruitment centres. The ministry has since informed the committee that the advertisement has been cancelled and new dates for recruitment will be announced,” said Metito. The ministry has also promised to look into bribery claims in the exercise. The lawmakers had claimed that moving the exercise to county headquarters was a scheme to lock out hundreds of youths from joining KDF, citing expansive counties such as Turkana and Marsabit where youths will be forced to cover long distances to get to the centres.

The legislators also claimed that some recruits were being asked for as much as Sh300,000 before they could be considered for the jobs.

The force seeks to hire cadets, general duty recruits, constables, medical officers, pharmacists, nursing officers and dentists. Other vacancies to be filled are for specialist officers in cyber security and digital forensic and IT, engineers, journalists, lawyers, physical training, finance/accounting, statistics and hospitality management and catering.

