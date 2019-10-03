Uganda detains supporters of presidential hopeful over banned red berets
The youths were emphasizing that we commit no offense when we wear these berets," Senyonyi said, adding that police stormed the event and detained the six while others fled. "The beret, it's our symbol. When we wear those berets we identify not just with People Power but with the cause for a better Uganda," he said. Wine and supporters of the People Power movement that he hopes will help him unseat veteran leader Yoweri Museveni at the next presidential election have been wearing red berets and other items of red clothing including shirts and overalls.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Last month however the government banned civilian use of red berets, describing them and other pieces of military wear as "property of the state". Civilians found wearing or selling them, the government warned, would be prosecuted under military law, which can mean a life sentence.
Police spokesman Patrick Onyango told Reuters Wine's supporters were arrested for staging an unlawful assembly because they had not notified the police in advance. Wine has accused the government of blocking his concerts and intimidating his business partners in order to strangle him economically and politically. Museveni, 75, in power since 1986, is widely expected to seek re-election at the next polls in 2021, pitting him against Wine, who has said he will also contest in the poll.
