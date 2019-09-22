Somalia’s al Shabaab raid military base, loot weapons
SEE ALSO :Car bombs shake Somali military base, deaths reportedAl Shabaab claimed responsibility for the assault and said they had killed 23 soldiers. “A mujahid driving a suicide car bomb first hit the base and then armed mujahideen stormed the base, we killed 23 military soldiers,” said Abdiasis Abu Musab, Al Shabaab’s military operations spokesman. He added the fighters had taken military vehicles and weapons from the base, including anti-aircraft guns.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Al Shabaab is fighting to topple Somalia’s central government which is defended by the African Union (AU)-mandated peacekeepers. The militants were driven out of Mogadishu in 2011 and have since lost most of their other strongholds, but still carry out frequent attacks across Somalia. They have also orchestrated assaults outside of Somalia, mostly in neighbouring Kenya.
SEE ALSO :Somalia's al Shabaab hits military base, deaths on both sides
