Love-hate relationships between politicians, friends turn uglier on social media

Thirdway Alliance Kenya Party leader Ekuru Aukot (L) and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi have had heated exhanges over Punguza Mizigo Bill. [File, Standard]

The love-hate relationship between politicians and learned friends turned sour this week on social media as they went for each other’s jugular.The spats revolved around 2022 succession politics, lifestyles, Ekuru Aukot’s Punguza Mizigo Bill, Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), corruption and other issues that saw once close friends tear into each. On Thursday, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru said in a function in her county that Mt Kenya region will wait for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s direction on who to vote for come 2022. This displeased Deputy President William Ruto, who is courting the region to support him.

SEE ALSO :BBI should convince Kenyans referendum will benefit all

In her tweet, Waiguru brought back the dynasty debate when she said its time the two tribes of Kalenjin and Kikuyu stepped aside to give other tribes a chance to lead Kenya, which troubled political waters more. Ruto, in a thinly-veiled response to Waiguru, said it was not about ethnicity but competence that we should rely on in electing leaders to govern the country. “We supported and voted for Uhuru to succeed Kibaki not because of ethnicity but competence. He is not leader of any ethnic community but that of Jubilee, the largest political party with MCAs, MPs and governors in 41 of 47 counties and President of Kenya. Muwache kasumba ya ukabila (stop tribalism) please,” tweeted Dr Ruto.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

Prof Makau Mutua weighed in by supporting Waiguru’s assertion. @makaumutua: Take this to the bank. The political experiment called Kenya will die if either a Kalenjin or Kikuyu becomes Kenya’s president in 2022 — the only two groups that have colonised that office since independence. Act wisely and thank me later.

SEE ALSO :Ruto will suffer big loss if we have a BBI plebiscite

And on Wednesday, flamboyant lawyer Donald Kipkorir took on fellow lawyer Nelson Havi saying of late, he has developed an interest to represent corrupt suspects in courts. “Mmmmmh! Dear Nelson ... Even if I stand alone, I will do my best to hold onto the moral bar that of late you have tried to destroy under guise of acting for clients charged with corruption... You have a right to represent them, but you have no right to erase Integrity Chapter,” tweeted Kipkorir. Havi replied saying: “You have transformed yourself into a reliable pendulum, Don. Let some of us remain fixed frames in the living room.” Kipkorir hit back, saying his thoughts have been published since 1991. “You are the one who follows the winds of your clients … You step into their shoes .... How come of late you have been defending the corrupt across? Money motivation?” tweeted Kipkorir. Former Kakamega Senator Dr Bony Kwalwale on Friday found himself on the wrong side of Kenyans On Twitter (KOT) when he was trolled for tweeting about Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s son and Raila Odinga’s brother Oburu Odinga and their East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) posts. He said due to the fact that Kennedy and Oburu comes from rich families, they were given free parliamentary seats yet the likes of Kbera hopeful McDonald Mariga are being fought.

SEE ALSO :Ignore Aukot, only way to prosperity is BBI, says Raila

His tweet generated an online exchange, with Kipkorir telling him off, saying he is paid by his boss (Ruto) to talk rubbish.

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.