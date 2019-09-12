Mugabe to be buried at his rural Kutama Village, family rejects Heroes’ Acre

Pall bearers carry the casket of late Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe as it arrives at his former Blue Roof residence in Harare. (Photo Courtesy)

The family of Zimbabwe’s former President Robert Mugabe has opposed plans by the government to bury him at the National Heroes’ Acre affirming that he will be laid to rest at his Kutama village instead."His body will lie in state at Kutama on Sunday night. Followed by a private burial - either Monday or Tuesday - no National Heroes’ Acre. That's the decision of the whole family," his nephew Leo Mugabe told AFP news agency on Thursday. The family made the decision on the burial site a day after the body arrived at the country’s main airport on Wednesday from Singapore where Mugabe died. There was a discord between Mugabe’s family and the government on where he should be buried. The state preferred the National Heroes’ Acre in Harare.

SEE ALSO :Robert Mugabe dies aged 95

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was at the forefront of the 2017 military coup that ended Mugabe’s 37-year rule, had declared Mugabe a national hero after his death, indicating he should be buried at the national monument. According to reports, some family members are still bitter over Mugabe’s ouster and the role his former ally Mnangagwa played. Zimbabweans are expected to view the body and pay their last respects for the next two days at Rufaro Stadium, where almost 40 years ago, Mugabe raised Zimbabwe’s flag of independence ending years of white-minority rule.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

As Mugabe will be laid to rest next week, Zimbabweans are still divided on whether to celebrate Mugabe as a hero who inspired the independence of Zimbabwe or a villain who ruled with an iron fist that plunged the country into dictatorship. ?

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.