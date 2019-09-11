Why you risk going to jail for 6 years if found mistreating chicken

A trader ferries chicken on a motorbike along the Nakuru - Nairobi highway. [File, Standard]

When chicken is mentioned in our African society, food is the first thing that comes into our minds, thus the handling of the domestic bird has never been taken seriously in our African culture but this has been proved otherwise by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who has issued a warning for the arrest and prosecution of anyone found mistreating chickens.Through the official twitter handle, the DCI has come out to condemn the mistreatment of chicken and further went on to explain how those found guilty of committing such cruelty to the domestic birds shall be liable to a fine not exceeding Sh3, 000 or to a jail term not exceeding six months, or both. In his statement which has since gone viral on social media, the DCI is said to have been particularly targeting bodaboda riders and matatu crew who have over the years been identified to be notorious in the mishandling chicken while transport them. Below is the statement from DCI:

Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act Chapter 360 Revised Edition 2012(1983) states: - 3(1) A person shall be guilty of an offence of cruelty if he/she- a) Cruelly beats, kicks, ill-treats, over-rides, over-drives, over-loads, tortures, infuriates or terrifies any animal.

Late last year, Nakuru County government had proposed a bill that was supposed to see pet owners part with up to Sh200,000 in fines or go to jail for up to two years if they are found guilty of mistreating their animals.

The proposals which was part of the Animal Welfare Bill 2018, the county government was supposed to introduce tougher penalties to punish perpetrators of animal cruelty. Taking or circulating videos or pictures of animals being mistreated would also cost offenders a Sh200, 000 fine or two years in jail. Animal owners were also expected to provide them with enough food and water, conducive and sanitary conditions, and a clean environment that is not over-crowded. The proposal had come barely three months after a man was sent to jail for slaughtering a cat.

