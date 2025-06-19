Iran-Israel war: latest developments

Israeli emergency services work at the site of an Iranian missile attack in Ramat Gan in central Israel near Tel Aviv, on June 19, 2025. [AFP]

Israel and Iran exchanged fire again on Thursday, the seventh day of the war between the longtime enemies.

Here are the latest developments:

Hospital strike

A hospital in southern Israel was hit as Iran fired a barrage of "dozens" of missiles, officials said, while another impact was reported by emergency services in the Tel Aviv area.

"A direct hit has been reported at Soroka Hospital in Beersheba, southern Israel," the Israeli foreign ministry posted on X.

A spokesperson for the hospital reported "damage to the hospital and extensive damage in various areas. We are currently assessing the damage, including injuries. We ask the public not to come to the hospital at this time."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tehran would pay a "heavy price" for the attack, while Defence Minister Israel Katz vowed Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, would be "held accountable".

Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service said Thursday that at least 47 people were injured following Iran's latest strikes, with another 18 injured while rushing to shelters.

Israel says it struck nuclear sites

The Israeli army said it had struck an "inactive nuclear reactor" in Arak in Iran during overnight raids that also saw the Islamic Republic's Natanz nuclear site targeted again.

A statement said "the nuclear reactor in the area of Arak in Iran was targeted, including the structure of the reactor's core seal, which is a key component in plutonium production".

Near-total internet blackout

An update from internet watchdog Netblocks on Thursday showed Iran had been "offline for 12 hours".

Iran announced last week that it was placing temporary restrictions on the internet, with the communication ministry saying Wednesday that heavier limits were being imposed due to Israel's "abuse of the country's communication network for military purposes".

Iranian media later reported that Israel briefly hacked the state television broadcast, airing footage of women's protests and urging people to take to the streets.

Numerous sites and apps have remained at least partially inaccessible in Iran.

Trump on strike, talks

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was considering whether to join Israel's strikes, and that Iran had reached out seeking negotiations on ending the conflict.

"I may do it, I may not do it," Trump told reporters. "I can tell you this, that Iran's got a lot of trouble, and they want to negotiate."

Trump said Tehran had even suggested sending officials to the White House for talks, an assertion Iranian officials denied.

Asked if it was too late for negotiations, Trump said: "Nothing is too late."

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump has told aides he has approved attack plans but is holding off to see if Iran will give up its nuclear programme.

He is due to receive an intelligence briefing on Thursday, a US holiday, the White House said, while top US diplomat Marco Rubio will meet his UK counterpart for talks expected to focus on the conflict.

Khamenei warns the US

Iran's supreme leader, Khamenei, said in a speech on state television: "This nation will never surrender."

"America should know that any military intervention will undoubtedly result in irreparable damage," he said.

Trump had said on Tuesday that the United States knows where Khamenei is located but will not kill him "for now".

Painful losses

Foreign governments have scrambled to evacuate their citizens from both countries, with US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee announcing plans on Wednesday to get Americans out by air and sea.

Israel's attacks have hit nuclear and military facilities around Iran, as well as residential areas.

Residential areas in Israel have also been hit.

Netanyahu acknowledged "painful losses" but added, "The home front is solid, the people are strong."

The prime minister's office said Monday that at least 24 people have been killed in Israel and hundreds wounded since Iran's retaliatory strikes began Friday.

Iran said on Sunday that Israeli strikes had killed at least 224 people, including military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians.

Both countries have not updated their official tolls since.