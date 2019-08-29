China unveils plan for huge anniversary military parade
SEE ALSO :Family exhumes bodies for Sh24b dam projectCai said that the size of the military parade was not a sign of aggression and the Chinese army was "committed to safeguarding world peace and regional stability." However, the largest army in the world "will show some advanced weapons for the first time," he added. Chinese president Xi Jinping is also set to make "an important speech" to the nation, said Wang Xiaohui, executive vice minister of publicity in the Communist Party of China's Central Committee. Other plans for the anniversary celebration include an awards ceremony, fireworks, souvenir stamps and coins, an official documentary, and a musical. China held large military parades to mark the end of World War II as well as to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the People's Republic of China being founded -- but Cai said this parade would be bigger than both.
SEE ALSO :Chinese paper says 'foreign forces' using Hong Kong havoc to hurt ChinaIn 2015, thousands of troops marched in tight formation through Beijing's Tiananmen Square followed by tanks and missiles, with a 70-gun salute and nearly 200 aircraft in a military flypast. It has been a tough year for Xi, with months of the worst unrest in semi-autonomous Hong Kong since it was handed back to China in 1997. Protesters in the financial hub have openly criticised an increasingly assertive Beijing, provoking fears China will resort to a heavy-handed intervention to stop the unrest. However, many experts expect it to avoid any response until after the 70th anniversary celebrations.
