Anger over 2022 politics boils over in Uhuru and Ruto camps

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, Muranga Governor Mwangi Wa Iria and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka during the burial service of musician John De’Matthew in Gatanga, Muranga County, yesterday. [DPPS]

Yesterday’s declaration by President Uhuru Kenyatta that he has no personal friends and Thursday’s tongue-lashing against “dynasty politics” has increased tensions in the Jubilee leaders’ political camps.The disintegrating chemistry between the two Jubilee principals was apparent at burial of benga musician John De Mathew in Mukurwe, Gatanga, Murang’a yesterday. To his face and in the presence of the Head of State, former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo told Ruto to tone down politicking. Not one to take matters lying down, Ruto told the president he was being deceived.

SEE ALSO :Uhuru ministers train sights on county seats in 2022 poll

“He has now reported me to you that I am doing politics. I want to tell you that it is not true. People forget that I took an oath after you, to help you. I will be the first to be blamed if our agenda failed,” he said. So emotive was the appeal that Ruto drew a justification of his activities in the annulled Presidential election victory of 2017.“When our victory was reversed by the courts, many people accused me, asking where I was when our victory was being stolen...” he said. But when he rose to speak, Uhuru steered clear of the matter and instead dwelled on musicians welfare, vowing to crackdown on exploitation of artistes.

SEE ALSO :You have no choice but to give us Sh335 billion, governors tell Uhuru

“We shall keep that vow because I personally have no friends other than the people of Kenya,” he said. On the thorny issue of 2022 elections, he said he cared less about factoring it in his actions and moves. “I am also not seeking re-election and don’t care who is caught in the mix,” he said in reference of those caught in anti-graft purge. Ruto’s allies are on record accusing his administration of waging a selective war against corruption. Earlier at the Christ is the Answer Ministries (Citam) 60 years celebrations in Nairobi, the Head of State lashed out at people fanning ethnic divisions.

SEE ALSO :Unless Uhuru is lying, governors should take the money and run

“You hear some people out there say, ooh fulani mrudi kwenyu na nyinyi mrudi kwenyu. Kwenu ni wapi? Kwenyu ni mahali mwenyezi mungu amekuweka katika taifa letu la Kenya. Huko ndiko kwenyu.” Ruto was present at the event. Early this week, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei was arrested on claims of inciting his constituents against the DP’s political rivals. He denied the allegations. Also at the Citam event, President Kenyatta said Kenyans have a duty to amend contentious sections of the Constitution. He added that Kenyans cannot sit and pretend all was well and wait for God to solve their problems. “The only thing that will be safe guard us is ensuring we have a Constitution that respects, that stands for the rights and believes of all 42 tribes,” he said. The DP and his allies have not been enthusiastic about constitutional changes. While the DP urges those pitching for changes to bring them on and let the people decide, his allies have taken contradictory positions on the matter. “What comes from unity is for us to sit together as Kenyans and say let us look at laws that govern us, which laws are good for us, which laws are not good for the country and let us rectify them,” the President said yesterday. But it was the Thursday’s tirade against dynasty politics that left tongues wagging. Allies of the DP have been keen on branding the succession politics as a dynasty-versus-hustlers contest. Uhuru took them head on at the 41st memorial service of founding President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta at Holy Family Basilica in Nairobi, on Thursday. “When you hear people out there talk about dynasties … sijui mtu fulani ni dynasty, sijui ile dynasty (so and so belongs to this dynasty, or that dynasty). It’s not about that,” he said. “Leadership is not about where you were born or where you came from. It’s not about the colour of your skin or about tribe. Leadership is the desire to serve; the desire to do good and make a difference in the lives of the people,” he added.

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.