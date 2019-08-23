Uhuru calls for decency in politics

President Uhuru Kenyatta, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto and Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka during the memorial service of the founding father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta at the Holy Family Basilica, Nairobi yesterday. [John Muchucha, Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday said politics of dynasties will not get anybody to power.Uhuru said leadership is not about where one is born. The race to succeed the President has been portrayed, particularly by Deputy President William Ruto's supporters, as a clash between dynasties and hustlers. Speaking yesterday at the Holy Family Basilica in Nairobi during a memorial service to commemorate 41 years since the country's founding father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta died, Uhuru said it is possession of the right qualities of leadership and not one's background that matters. “You know, I don’t know if I will be told that I am speaking politics, but I am not, I promise. I have no such intention, but you know when you hear people out there, you know, they talk, ‘Oh, this person, dynasty this, oh dynasty this’…it is not about that," he said

He continued: "Leadership is not about where you were born, it is not about where you came from, it is not about the colour of your skin, it is not about your tribe. It is just about a desire to serve, a desire to do good, a desire to make a difference in the lives of people, and anybody can do that." The head of state called for "decent" politics in an apparent rebuke of acrimony that has been building up in the lead up to the 2022 General Election. Uhuru's political truce - handshake - with opposition leader Raila Odinga, who is a son of former Vice President Jaramogi Odinga, has been a target of attacks by Dr Ruto's supporters who allege it is a scheme to block him from ascending to the presidency.The deputy president prides himself as a hustler - one who is not from a prominent family.

“Even as we engage in our politics, let us do so in a decent manner, let us do so realising that you’re here today and gone tomorrow. Mzee is gone… 41 years ago. Kenya hasn’t stood on its tracks, Kenya has made massive strides in between those 41 years," Uhuru said. "We have moved forward and we shall never go back, just as today there will be others who will come tomorrow. But what spirit do they carry on for future generations to hold on to and so that this great nation that we were given continually moves to improve itself? That is our objective, and I will engage with anybody who has that desire, that positiveness in society," he added. The President also told off politicians who use negative words. “Don’t do something to hurt your brother and sister. Some of the words people spew and forget that there are families behind those words that you spew, lakini hiyo ni shauri yenu kwa sababu kila mtu ako na haki ya kufanya vile anataka (but that is up to you because everyone has the freedom to do as they wish)”. Uhuru further spoke out against individuals who are motivated by self-gain.

Away from politics, Uhuru reflected on his father's death and the toll it took on the family. “I remember this very early morning 41 years ago still very very vividly, and to some of us, it looked as if it was the end of the world because we couldn’t imagine life without him. But 41 years down the road what still carries some of us forward is the time we were able to spend with him, to listen to him, to see what he was doing,” he averred. "He laid a firm foundation, through the Harambee spirit of pooling together, leaving no one behind, and forging a nation built on us working together," Deputy President William Ruto said. In an unexpected move, President Uhuru also announced that yesterday's celebration served as the last public commemoration of the death of the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, a ceremony that has been held each year for the past 41 years. “As President, I have consulted the family of the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and after consulting them we have agreed together that this is going to be the last celebration of mzee in this manner," he said

"We will each celebrate him as we remember him and in the manner in which we will be doing our things going forward,” Uhuru added. He noted that remembrance of Mzee Jomo did not require a congregation. He thanked his predecessors former presidents Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki who commemorated the anniversary each year without fail as well as the Catholic Church for hosting the celebrations at the Holy Family Basilica. Yesterday’s celebration, began with the laying of wreaths at Parliament Buildings and thereafter a service.Generations of the larger Kenyatta family also thronged the church where the celebration was held, led by the matriarch, Mama Ngina Kenyatta. President Uhuru's brother Muhoho Kenyatta, speaking on behalf of the family, also mentioned that it was important to remember and honour other heroes who were instrumental in fighting for independence and building the country, including the late Tom Mboya. Others who attended the service were Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja. Cabinet Secretaries among them Amina Mohammed and Eugene Wamalwa also attended the memorial.

