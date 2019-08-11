Ethiopia to hold national election next year
SEE ALSO :Ethiopian Airlines GCEO re-appointed to IATA Board of GovernorsEthiopia is Africa’s second most populous nation. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has rolled out a series of political reforms since coming to power last year, including unbanning many political parties, releasing political prisoners and journalists and welcoming home exiled rebel groups. But tensions within the ruling Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), which has ruled with an iron grip since 1991, have risen following the failed coup. In a rare public feud this month, two of its four ethnic parties traded barbs over who was responsible for the violence. After decades of harsh rule, Abiy’s reforms have created new freedoms but old grievances and disputes have resurfaced, while local power-brokers seeking to build support by securing power and territory for their ethnic groups have been emboldened.
SEE ALSO :Looking to invest in Africa? The 7 sectors driving growthWaves of unrest in different parts of the country have forced further postponement of a long-delayed national census.
