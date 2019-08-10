Blind female suicide bomber killed Mogadishu mayor
SEE ALSO :Kenya shuts border with Somalia in LamuIt was al Shabaab’s first known use of a disabled person as a suicide bomber and the statement suggested the bomber used her blindness to get past security and reach the mayor’s offices. The whereabouts of the blind woman’s co-worker, who the ministry said was also a woman and helped her carry out the attack, was not known. A month before the bombing, the two women took leaves of absence from work, the ministry statement said, and visited an area of Somalia controlled by al Shabaab.
SEE ALSO :The unseen war - Part 2“The female bomber was disabled (blind). She misused the opportunity and acted with enmity against the bosses and the people she worked with,” the ministry statement said. Osman fled as a refugee to Britain after civil war erupted in Somalia in 1991, earned a master’s degree, became a naturalized citizen and worked in the housing department in the London borough of Ealing.
SEE ALSO :Car bomb kills eight near Somali parliamentHe subsequently returned to Somalia to help rebuild his war-torn, homeland in the Horn of Africa.
