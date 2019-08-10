Russian nuclear agency says five killed in accident at test site
A further three staff members suffered injuries, including burns, and were receiving medical treatment in specialized facilities, the statement said. Russian authorities had previously said two people had been killed in the incident and that a nearby city had reported a rise in radiation levels when a liquid propellant rocket engine blew up at a testing site in the Arkhangelsk region on Thursday. Authorities said after the incident they had shut down part of a bay in the White Sea, although public shipping information from the port of Arkhangelsk showed the area had been closed for the preceding month. It did not say why. Local residents have been stocking up on iodine, used to reduce the effects of radiation exposure, after the accident, regional media have reported.
RADIATION LEVELSRussia’s Defense Ministry has given few details of the incident.
Although it initially said no harmful chemicals were released into the atmosphere and radiation levels were unchanged, authorities in the city of Severodvinsk reported what they described as a brief spike in radiation.
Russian media have said the rocket engine explosion may have occurred at a weapons testing area near the village of Nyonoksa. Those reports say an area near Nyonoksa is used for tests on weapons, including ballistic and cruise missiles that are used by the Russian navy. Greenpeace cited data from the Emergencies Ministry that it said showed radiation levels had risen 20 times above the normal level in Severodvinsk, around 30 km (18 miles) from Nyonoksa.
