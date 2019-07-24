New British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says 'time has come to act' in first speech

Boris delivering his maiden speech as Prime Minister

Boris Johnson has made his first speech as Prime Minister on the steps of No10.It comes after he met with the Queen where she invited him to form a government. He made a number of pledges including 20,000 extra police officers on the streets, 20 hospital upgrades and an increase in per-pupil funding in schools. Earlier former Prime Minister Theresa May officially handed in her resignation to the Queen.

At her final Prime Minister's Questions earlier in the day- the longest in history - Mrs May was given a standing ovation by Tories after she delivered one final parting shot at Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. But MPs burst out laughing as she tried to praise her successor. Philip Hammond then quit as Chancellor ahead of a Cabinet reshuffle, writing: "I believe that your successor must be free to choose a Chancellor who is fully aligned with his policy position." Shortly after Mrs May resigns, Mr Johnson, the UK's 77th prime minister, met the Queen at the palace, where he will be asked to form a new government. Facing a looming Brexit deadline, Mr Johnson has hired highly controversial Vote Leave campaign boss Dominic Cummings as a senior advisor.

