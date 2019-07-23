Boris Johnson thrashes Jeremy Hunt, to be named new PM after winning Tory voteg

Boris Johnson (pictured) is set to be announced as UK's next PM. [Courtesy]

Boris Johnson has been confirmed as the winner of the Conservative leadership election and will become the UK’s next Prime Minister.

Dame Cheryl Gillan announces that turnout was 87.4%.

Hunt got 46,656, Johnson, 92,153.

Boris Johnson secured 66% of the vote. A crushing victory of Jeremy Hunt - and widely expected.

He is now giving a speech.

He starts by saying that Jeremy Hunt was a formidable opponent.

He was a fount of excellent ideas, all of which Johnson says he proposes to steal forthwith, he jokes.

And Mr Johnson has thanked Theresa May for her service.

A victorious Boris Johnson continues his speech

Johnson tells Tory members: “I know there will be people around the place who will question the wisdom of your decision.”

He adds: “Today at this pivotal moment in our history, we have to reconcile two noble sets of instinct.”

Johnson says these are between “friendship” with European allies and a “silmultaneous desire for democratic self-government in this country”.

Johnson dismisses suggestions these are “irreconcilable”.

