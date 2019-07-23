Boris Johnson thrashes Jeremy Hunt, to be named new PM after winning Tory voteg

Boris Johnson (pictured) is set to be announced as UK's next PM. [Courtesy]

Boris Johnson has been confirmed as the winner of the Conservative leadership election and will become the UK’s next Prime Minister.Dame Cheryl Gillan announces that turnout was 87.4%. Hunt got 46,656, Johnson, 92,153. Boris Johnson secured 66% of the vote. A crushing victory of Jeremy Hunt - and widely expected.

SEE ALSO :Race to replace UK's May gets underway

He is now giving a speech. He starts by saying that Jeremy Hunt was a formidable opponent. He was a fount of excellent ideas, all of which Johnson says he proposes to steal forthwith, he jokes. And Mr Johnson has thanked Theresa May for her service.

SEE ALSO :Taking aim at Johnson, PM hopefuls make Brexit case

Johnson tells Tory members: “I know there will be people around the place who will question the wisdom of your decision.” He adds: “Today at this pivotal moment in our history, we have to reconcile two noble sets of instinct.” Johnson says these are between “friendship” with European allies and a “silmultaneous desire for democratic self-government in this country”. Johnson dismisses suggestions these are “irreconcilable”.

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be treated with the confidentiality that they deserve.