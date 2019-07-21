Wildfires hit central Portugal, 1,000 firefighters mobilized
"The wildfire came with force," a Macao resident told Portuguese TV channel SIC, complaining there are not enough firefighters on the ground. "We (residents) had to fight the flames." Ricardo Aires, the mayor of another affected municipality, Vila de Rei, also told Portugal's public broadcaster RTP that firefighters and resources were lacking. Portugal's armed forces said 20 soldiers were on their way to support the operation, bringing four bulldozers. The Portuguese president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, said in a statement that he is following the situation closely and sent solidarity to those affected. Authorities said they hope to bring the wildfires under control by 6 or 7 a.m local time.
In June 2017, a devastating wildfire in the central town of Pedrogao Grande killed 64 people and injured more than 250. The fire was the worst disaster in modern Portugal history.
