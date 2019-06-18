Extremist who called Prince Harry 'race traitor' for marrying Meghan Markle jailed
SEE ALSO :Meghan and Harry 'could move to Africa as part of job lined up by Palace'He was sentenced alongside Oskar Dunn-Koczorowski, 18, for encouraging terrorism by posting images or links to Gab, a social media platform which attracts mainly far-right users, last summer. The pair previously admitted encouraging terrorism on social media. Szewczuk also admitted five counts of possessing terror documents. The Old Bailey, 32 Old Bailey, London. Dunn-Koczorowski, whose posts included support for far-right terrorist Anders Breivik and the threat of ethnic cleansing of Albanians, demonstrated a "highly radicalised and violent mindset", the court heard. Prosecutor Naomi Parsons said the posts, made across three accounts by the two teenagers "convey a message of the threat of and/or use of serious violence against others, in order to advance a political, ideological and racial cause (neo-Nazism) and in this way encourage terrorism". She told the court targets included Jewish people, non-white people and anyone "perceived to be complicit in the perpetuation of multi-culturalism".
SEE ALSO :Ginger Diana? Betting hots up on Britain's royal baby
Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.