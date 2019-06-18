Extremist who called Prince Harry 'race traitor' for marrying Meghan Markle jailed

An extremist who branded Prince Harry a 'race traitor' for marrying Meghan Markle has been jailed for four years and three months.Michal Szewczuk searched "Meghan Markle", "Prince Harry" and "pointing gun" before creating the image and sharing it in August. It included the phrase "See Ya Later Race Traitor". The 19-year-old, of Bramley, Leeds, sipped water and gave no reaction in the dock at the Old Bailey, while quotes from his blog justifying the rape of women and children to further an Aryan race were read aloud to the court.

He was sentenced alongside Oskar Dunn-Koczorowski, 18, for encouraging terrorism by posting images or links to Gab, a social media platform which attracts mainly far-right users, last summer. The pair previously admitted encouraging terrorism on social media. Szewczuk also admitted five counts of possessing terror documents. The Old Bailey, 32 Old Bailey, London. Dunn-Koczorowski, whose posts included support for far-right terrorist Anders Breivik and the threat of ethnic cleansing of Albanians, demonstrated a "highly radicalised and violent mindset", the court heard. Prosecutor Naomi Parsons said the posts, made across three accounts by the two teenagers "convey a message of the threat of and/or use of serious violence against others, in order to advance a political, ideological and racial cause (neo-Nazism) and in this way encourage terrorism". She told the court targets included Jewish people, non-white people and anyone "perceived to be complicit in the perpetuation of multi-culturalism".

