Algeria’s ex finance minister appears before Supreme Court in corruption case - state TV

Algeria’s former finance minister Karim Djoudi.

Algeria’s former finance minister Karim Djoudi appeared before the Supreme Court on Sunday to face questions about corruption accusations, state television reported.He has not been charged but joins a series of senior figures to face investigations since protests broke out this year demanding the departure of the ruling elite.

