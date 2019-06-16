Algeria’s ex finance minister appears before Supreme Court in corruption case - state TV
- Reuters 16th Jun 2019 12:05:46 GMT +0300
Algeria’s former finance minister Karim Djoudi appeared before the Supreme Court on Sunday to face questions about corruption accusations, state television reported.
He has not been charged but joins a series of senior figures to face investigations since protests broke out this year demanding the departure of the ruling elite.
Karim DjoudiSupreme CourtAlgeria