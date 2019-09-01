Matiang’i rolls out four new passport issuance centres
SEE ALSO :Somali woman fined sh 5 m for being in Kenya illegallySix other centers have also been set up in the diaspora. The stations in Washington DC, Dubai and Pretoria, South Africa are already operational. Kenyans in London, Berlin, and Paris will wait for mid-July to receive the services. Speaking at the launch of the Nakuru station, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i said the additions will strengthen the government’s administrative systems and improve service delivery. “We adopted an incremental and systems-wide implementation approach. In the short- to medium-term, we expect to put in place customized administrative systems to support regions, counties and foreign missions,” he said. He added that in the long-term, ‘the programme will encompass monitoring and evaluation of our immigration systems and the general efficiency and effectiveness in delivering these services to our fellow Kenyans’. The old generation passports will be invalid from September 1, 2019.
SEE ALSO :Abraham Kiptum’s suspension sparks different reactions from netizensWhat you need to get a passport To acquire the new travel document, you must submit your original and copies of; Birth Certificate and National Identity Card Three passport size photographs
SEE ALSO :Kenyans to travel to US with old passport after embassy U-turn on directiveA photocopy of your recommender’s National ID or passport Copies of filled out and printed online application forms Three passport size photos Invoices as proof of payment of prescribed fee Copies of parents’ National ID or passport (for applicants below the age of eighteen years).
