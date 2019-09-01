Matiang’i rolls out four new passport issuance centres

Applicants at the Nakuru passport issuance station minutes after it was opened today. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The winding queues synonymous with Kenyan passport issuance centres could soon be a thing of the past.This is after the Immigration department today rolled out the issuance of e-passport in four new locations across the countryApplicants will now not have to travel to Nairobi to apply and collect their passports as it can be done in the new stations. The centres in Nakuru, Kisii, Eldoret and Embu are expected to serve at least 1500 applicants and will rationalise the issuance of the new-generation passports ahead of the August 31 deadline.

Six other centers have also been set up in the diaspora. The stations in Washington DC, Dubai and Pretoria, South Africa are already operational. Kenyans in London, Berlin, and Paris will wait for mid-July to receive the services. Speaking at the launch of the Nakuru station, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i said the additions will strengthen the government’s administrative systems and improve service delivery. “We adopted an incremental and systems-wide implementation approach. In the short- to medium-term, we expect to put in place customized administrative systems to support regions, counties and foreign missions,” he said. He added that in the long-term, ‘the programme will encompass monitoring and evaluation of our immigration systems and the general efficiency and effectiveness in delivering these services to our fellow Kenyans’. The old generation passports will be invalid from September 1, 2019.

To acquire the new travel document, you must submit your original and copies of; Birth Certificate and National Identity Card Three passport size photographs

A photocopy of your recommender’s National ID or passport Copies of filled out and printed online application forms Three passport size photos Invoices as proof of payment of prescribed fee Copies of parents’ National ID or passport (for applicants below the age of eighteen years).

