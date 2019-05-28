Man busts governor pants down with wife at hotel

A renowned governor is living in fear after he was caught pants down with a wife of his constituent. The proverbial 40 days for the county boss elapsed last week after he was busted in a hotel room by the woman’s husband, who had gotten whiff of the affair. On the fateful day, the governor is said to have released his entourage and remained with two of his trusted bodyguards at the hotel and went to the VIP room and minutes later, he was joined by the woman who works at the establishment. A source told Grapevine that the woman's husband busted the two, forcing the county boss to kneel down and beg for forgiveness. On learning the embarrassing incident, his bodyguards locked the main gate to the hotel and no one was allowed to get out until the matter was brought ironed out.

SEE ALSO :MCA beats up father’s lover, takes car

The governor is understood to have parted with a big sum of money to prevent the matter from leaking to the public.

Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.