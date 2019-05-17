South Africa introduces Kiswahili teaching in its system

Principal Secretary for Early Learning and Basic Education, Dr. Belio Kipsang, Cabinet Secretary for Education Prof George Magoha (C) and South African Minister for Basic Education Angelina Matsie Motshekga. [Photo: Courtesy]

South Africa will be adopting teaching of Kiswahili in her Educational System after signing an agreement with Kenya.This precedes yesterday’s meeting in which Cabinet Secretary of Education Prof George Magoha and South African Minister for Basic Education Angelina Matsie Motshekga signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the respective countries. The Signing of the MOU paves way for the introduction of Kiswahili teaching in South Africa, which will add to the bulk of many languages taught in the country. Speaking at his office in Jogoo House, Nairobi, after signing the MOU; Prof Magoha lauded the development as a step forward to strengthen collaboration between the two countries.

SEE ALSO :African leaders to meet SA officials over xenophobic attacks

Motshekga on the other hand said that 40 per cent of learners in South Africa are currently are either learning or speaking Kiswahili. This, she said would be beneficial to developing country’s educational system.

For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman