Jubilee leaders: We won’t quit the party

Deputy President William Ruto, Wajir Governor Mohammed Abdi and National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale during a visit of Wajir County. [Photo:DPPS]

Jubilee leaders have reiterated their support to the party, saying they were determined to ensure Kenyan politics is oriented to transforming the country. The more than 15 leaders who accompanied Deputy President William Ruto in Wajir County for launch of various development projects on Saturday, said they were in Jubilee to stay.They said the party was founded on the premise of uniting all communities and developing Kenya, and anyone seeking to bring it down “is an enemy of the people”. The leaders included governors Mohamed Abdi Mohamud (Wajir), Mohammed Kuti (Isiolo), MPs Aden Duale (Garissa Township), Rashid Kassim (Wajir East), Ahmed Kolosh (Wajir West), Mohammed Sheikh Omar (Wajir South), Anab Subow Gure (Woman Rep, Garissa) and Ahmed Bashane (Tarbaj). Others were Rehema Jaldesa (Woman Rep, Isiolo), Sophia Noor (Ijara), Adan Keynan (Eldas), Christopher Nakuleu (Turkana North), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu) and Mandera Senator Mahamud Maalim. Mr Maalim said it had taken time, resources and effort to build Jubilee Party from scratch, bringing together about 14 different political outfits. “The idea behind this move was to do away with ethnic-based politics; the politics that had bred hatred and division. In Jubilee, we saw a national political vehicle that would unite Kenyans,” he said. Ichungwa said while they supported the referendum, the process should not be aimed at creating positions for politicians but make lives for Kenyans better. The DP asked the pastoral community to shun traditional practices that prevent children from going to school. “We have modernised our education facilities, and extended tuition support to learners,” he said.

