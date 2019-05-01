Moses Kuria: Labour Day celebrations was Nasa rally

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko join COTU leadesr among them secretary General Francis Atwoli during Labour DAY celebrations held at Uhuru Park Nairobi. [George Orido/Standard]

Gatundu south Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has slammed Labour Day celebration as a NASA event, regretting why he showed up at Uhuru Park.Expressing his disappointment on his Facebook page Kuria said: “It’s sad I attended Labour Day thinking it’s a Workers Day. It turns out to be just another NASA rally.” Ironically,Central Organization for Trade Union Secretary General Francis Atwoli had heaped praise on Moses Kuria for standing with Kenyan workers in times of need and defending them in parliament. All the same Kuria left before the celebrations had come to an end. He never got the opportunity to address the public.

Among the speakers who addressed the gathering, majority came from NASA coalition including Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula. The only Jubilee members who got the opportunity to address the public were Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Cherangani Member of Parliament Joshua Kuttuny, a member of political outfit which has branded itself as team “Kieleweke”.

