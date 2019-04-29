Kirwa announces comeback to Cherangany politics

Former cabinet Minister Kipruto Arap Kirwa (pictured) has announced his comeback into active politics with intentions of recapturing the Cherangany parliamentary seat in Trans Nzoia. Making a public appearance since he lost the Trans Nzoia senatorial race in the last general election, Kirwa, who is also the Amani National Congress (ANC) party Deputy leader, said he has started campaigns. Kirwa lost the seat to Joshua Kuttuny in 2007 before the latter was floored by former Boston marathon champion Wesley Korir in 2013. Kuttuny however reclaimed the seat in the 2017 polls. At the weekend, Kirwa hosted nine lawmakers allied to Deputy President William Ruto in Tuigoin, Cherangany, in what appeared to be early campaigns. The former minister invited the legislators to a fundraiser towards infrastructural development of 15 local churches. The MPs were led by Senate Majority Leader and Senator for Elgeyo Marakwet Kipchumba Murkomen. They included Catharine Waruguru (women rep Laikipia), Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Caleb Kosittany (Soy), Robert Pokuse (Endebes), Mishra Swarup (Kesses), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi Township), Nelson Koech (Belgut) and Hillary Kosgei (Kipkeleion West). Kirwa, speaking in the local dialect, said he is also up to the task of uniting the Kalenjin community and also champion Ruto’s political quest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta. Amid cheering from the crowd, Kirwa urged the Kalenjin community to rally behind the Deputy President for him to ascend to power. "As an experienced and seasonal political player, I know Ruto is in the right direction and all he needs is our support. Let us rally behind him." The MPs lauded Kirwa for demonstrating political maturity and joining Ruto’s journey to State House. Backing Kirwa’s quest to recapture the seat, the Jubilee MPs said they will do everything possible to ensure Kirwa dislodges Kuttuny from the seat. Murkomen and Sudi slammed Kuttuny for ‘abandoning the electorate’ and leading the onslaught against Ruto. “From the faces of the electorate, they need your leadership since Kuttuny has abandoned and joined outside forces to fight Ruto. We will do everything possible to ensure you are re-elected," Sudi said. The MPs slammed Kuttuny for being used by Ruto’s political enemies to fight the DP but warned that such a plot will fail. "Kuttuny is only fighting a losing game. He would not be in parliament were it not for Ruto. We support him and funded his campaigns. It is a shame for him to fight the same people who helped him get to Parliament,’’ added Sudi. Murkomen announced that Kirwa will lead Ruto’s strategic team.

