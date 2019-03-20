Auditor General asks MPs to refund Sh2.5 million World Cup trip cash

Auditor-General Edward Ouko wants Sports Ministry to recover Sh2.5 million it paid for two MPs to watch FIFA World Cup in Russia last year. Ouko has said the money was irregularly wired to the lawmakers since their expenses were supposed to be catered for by the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC). The funds were used to cater for their expenses during the last two weeks of the matches.

“An amount of Sh2,461,872 on June 29, 2018 transferred by State Department to the National Sports Fund for the purpose of catering for MPs during the FIFA World Cup Games held in Russia in July 2018. The latest report for the year ended June 30, 2018 states that the payments were based on requests from the Clerk of the National Assembly, Michael Sialai. “The Members of National Assembly serve under Parliamentary Service Commission and their expenses should be paid from there. In the circumstances, the State Department should pursue refund of Sh2,461,872 irregularly requested and paid to the two Members of Parliament from the Clerk of the National Assembly,” the audit report directs. The trip by a 20-member delegation was greeted by public uproar, with Kenyans protesting that there was no value for money in flying the MPs to watch the games in Russia. At least eight MPs represented Sports Committee among them the chairperson Victor Munyaka (Machakos Town), Chris Omulele, Jones Mlolwa, Ben Shinali, Dan Wanyama, Sylvanus Maritim, George Sunkuiy, Charles Nguna and one staffer, Fred Otieno.

There was another delegation from Bunge Sports Club comprising of nine MPs -- including Senators -- and two parliamentary staff whose names were not included in the committee. Senators Cleophas Malala, James Orengo and Millicent Omanga were also spotted in Russia. The department is further on the spot over theft of Sh3.6 million parking lights that were installed at Kasarani Stadium during the IAAF World Under-18 Championship held in Nairobi in 2017. Ouko says security firm at the facility had agreed to replace the lights but was yet to honour the promise. “Although the security firm at the stadium acknowledged the theft and requested to replace the security lights, no replacement had been done as at the time of audit in November 2018.

The management of the facility said it had withheld retention money until the replacement was done but no evidence was produced to support the claims. Sports department is also on the spot over failure to recover Sh2.4 million from athletes who participated in the World Cup Under 18 Championship held in Nairobi from July 12 to 16, 2017. A total of Sh4.4 million was advanced to the department by the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya to pay athletes who participated in the games. The funds were to be refunded immediately the department’s books of accounts for the 2017/18 were opened. However, only Sh2 million has since been refunded, leaving a balance of Sh2.4 million.

