Raila’s party denies alliance with Uhuru

ODM National Chairman John Mbadi addressing the at Parliament on Thursday where he dismissed Orengo's claims that Raila will form an alliance with Uhuru for 2022. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

One of Raila Odinga’s closest political allies has denied reports of a possible alliance with President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of 2022 polls.Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) chairman and National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi yesterday said remarks by his Senate counterpart James Orengo that Raila and Uhuru were planning a political alliance were personal and not party views. This has brought a new twist to the much-talked-about a possible merger between the two leaders, that Orengo hinted at during his interview on KTN News’ show Point Blank. Mbadi said it was premature for Orengo to start discussing 2022 polls at a time Raila and Uhuru were trying to unite the country as well as fight graft following the March 9 handshake. “ODM has not entered any negotiations or agreement with anybody or party. Our party has structures and processes, and the party leader has always reported to the party organs any political negotiations,” said Mbadi.

He believes Raila and Uhuru are busy trying to achieve the nine-point agenda spelt out in the Building Bridges Initiative. Orengo talked of a possible political power play that could see Raila and Uhuru in the same camp in the next elections. “ODM is going for political power, and when we are holding these meetings our eyes are set on 2022. The contestation for power is going to come from a formation with ODM in it and formation of Jubilee where Uhuru Kenyatta is playing a role,” he said. But Mbadi termed them as ‘Orengo’s wishes’. “The handshake has nine-point agenda well spelt out, including the need to unite the country. This does not mean the party has entered into any political arrangement for 2022.” The remarks come at a time the ruling Jubilee Party is involved in wrangles that have threatened to tear it apart.

DP William Ruto’s allies claim the handshake is a scheme to block Ruto from succeeding Uhuru.