KICD dismisses circulation of substandard text books, launches probe

One of the unapproved books in circulation. [Courtesy]

Excerpt from a substandard textbook.

News of substandard textbooks circulating in the market has caused anger and uproar among Kenyans.However, Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) CEO Dr Julius Jwan has said “these books are not in Kenya,” perhaps settling the dust for now. The CEO added that what was being circulated on the interwebs as fake books are actually rejects from Egypt, Ghana and the US.KICD has further urged parents to ensure that they buy books only with the institute’s approved tag and those recommended by school head teachers and teachers.

Excerpt from a fake text book with misleading content.

The institute says it has deployed its undercover officers on the streets to find out if indeed there are books being sold that have not met the necessary requirements. “Quality assurance officers from the ministry of education inform us on what is going on,” said Jwan in an interview on Monday. A rogue syndicate of publishers is said to be selling non-approved books to unsuspecting parents. “Usually, these are publishers whose books were not approved after vetting,” said Jwan, adding that they do not have the list of fake publishers yet.On Sunday, KICD released a press statement urging parents to confirm that that the complementary textbooks they buy for their children are age appropriate.

“Textbooks are important in curriculum delivery. They must be the right ones to ensure learners are not treated to misleading content.” Over 30 books have so far been approved by the KICD for the Competency based Curriculum.The books must have a tag indicating they are approved by KICD. Textbooks must be recommended by school head teachers and teachers.

