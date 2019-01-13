Governor Nyong’o flown to Nairobi for specialised treatment

Deputy President William Ruto and Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o during the installation of Most Reverend Philip Anyolo as the Archbishop of Kisumu Catholic Archdiocese. [PHOTO: REBECCA NDUKU/DPPS]

Kisumu County Governor Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o has been flown to Nairobi for specialized after spending a night at Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu.Governor Nyong’o fell ill yesterday (Saturday) while attending an event where Reverend Phillip Anyolo was installed as Archbishop of Kisumu Catholic Archdiocese. He hosted former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto during the event. However, according to statement from Kisumu County Communication Department, his duties were cut short with abrupt illness which was attributed to sudden fall in his blood pressure. Doctors have alleviated any cause for alarm as they maintain that his condition is stable.

More to follow…