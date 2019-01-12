Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o rushed to hospital

Kisumu County Governor Anyang' Nyong'o

Kisumu County Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o has been rushed to Aga khan Hospital after falling sick at a function.Governor Nyong’o was among other leaders who were attending installation ceremony for the new Archbishop of Kisumu, Rev Philip Anyolo at the Uzima University grounds. Doctors at the hospital say he has been admitted at ICU but in stable condition. Saturday morning, the governor was among other leaders who welcomed ODM leader Raila Odinga at the installation ceremony for the new Kisumu Archbishop Philip Anyolo.

SEE ALSO :Nyong’o: Uhuru may be in politics beyond 2022

The 76-year-old Archbishop Zacchaeus Okoth, who was ordained at 26, is today handing over the expansive Kisumu Archdiocese to another veteran, Archbishop designate Philip Arnold Subira Anyolo, 62, who arrived in Kisumu in style yesterday evening. Archbishop Okoth who was ordained to head the Kisumu Archdiocese in May 1990, could not grant an interview yesterday since he was preparing for the big handing over ceremony but other bishops, priests and lay leaders we spoke to, spoke of a man who totally dedicated his life to the Church.