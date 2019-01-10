'Opportunists' are threatening me, Kuria says

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria addressing the media at Parliament Buildings on Thursday 10/01/19 where he apologised to the President after bashim him on Development record in Central Kenya. [Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Controversial Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria who had emerged as the face of rebellion in President Uhuru Kenyatta's backyard was beaten to submission on a day more leaders came out to denounce rising political temperatures.Kuria who sparked a storm by alleging President Uhuru Kenyatta had neglected Central Kenya in terms of development today said he has nothing but "utmost respect for the president" as he sought to put the debate to rest. The outspoken MP also cited alleged threats to his life by what he called opportunists who he said were scheming to exploit the current crisis for their selfish reasons. Kuria added that he has already reported those that have issued death threats to him to the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti.

“I trust that this will put to an end the subtle and not so subtle threats to my life from opportunists, details which I have shared with DCI Kinoti,” said Mr Kuria, who added that he has high hopes that the official will thoroughly investigate the matter. He spoke at a press briefing in Parliament after a flurry of press conferences, for the third day, by various leaders, including a caucus of women leaders from across the political divide including Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and Homa Bay Women Representative Glady's Wanga defending President Kenyatta's truce with Opposition Leader Raila Odinga. On Thursday, Kuria sought to put the record straight that he fully supports the hand-shake between President Kenyatta and Raila contrary to the believe held by some politicians. “There is misconception that has been created that I am opposed to the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI). I am having been very consistent in supporting the initiative and even traversed many parts of the country,” he explained. The lawmaker warned that if the country continues to be held captive by fears and divisions of the past, then there will be no development.

“The BBI offers us a historic and unique opportunity to redefine our nationhood,” said Kuria, disclosing that he has requested the secretariat of the initiative to give him an opportunity to present his views. On New Year eve at Thika Stadium, the MP caused a storm after he sensationally claimed that the Mt Kenya region has been marginalized, with many of President Kenyatta’s supporters not taking the remarks kindly. Legislators from Kiambu County were the first to slam the Gatundu South MP; terming his remark as tantamount to attacking Uhuru’s resolve to unite Kenyans. The area County MP Gathoni Wamuchomba led her colleagues in sharply criticizing Kuria, observing that Kuria comments were unfortunate, insisting that the President has initiated many projects in the region. "If there is something Uhuru has done wrong or has not done, just call him or write him a text message. He normally picks calls. It is very wrong to embarrass him by using such foul language,” said Ms Wamuchomba, who called on Kuria to apologise to the President for his remarks.

Today, Kuria for the second time apologized for his New year’s eve outburst, but emphasized that whatever he said was taken out of context by people who do not agree with him politically. He lamented that despite him publicly apologizing to the President for his gaffe, he has continued to receive a barrage of personalized attacks from individuals with personal and political scores to settle with him. Kuria added that he has no issue with the matter being used by poll losers to revive their careers, but he does not take it kindly when they use the issue to drive a wedge between him and President Kenyatta. “I am troubled that they(detractors) are trying to create a rift between myself and the President with whom I enjoy excellent relations and who is one of my constituents,” he said. “Ï have nothing but utmost respect for President Kenyatta, with whom I worked for a long time towards making Kenya a great nation,” he added.

Earlier in the afternoon, reports of the embattled MP resigning did rounds on social media and blogs. One mainstream media house carried a story of his imminent resignation, on its online platform. Although Kuria did not mention anything to do with him quitting in his press statement, the MP admonished the media house for publishing fake news and threatened to seek legal redress, before he addressed journalists.