Moses Kuria: The resignation that never was

The social media was on fire after word spread that the Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria had tendered his resignation. “Moses Kuria has resigned as Gatundu South MP. Kuria wrote to the speaker on Thursday about the resignation,” read the Star online post. Later it turned out the MP had not resigned. But it did not start on Thursday. On Wednesday, talk of the resignation was rife with media houses eagerly waiting for the big story.

In a press conference, Kuria criticised the paper and said he supported the Building Bridges initiative by President Uhuru and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and apologised for his earlier remarks. “Following my speech at Thika Stadium on the eve of New Year, there has been heated debate in the country and rising political temperatures which are coming at a very early phase of the New Year. On January 4, I addressed a press conference in Gatundu South and clarified that my speech was directed at Kiambu Leadership and not President Uhuru,” he said. “Ï have nothing but utmost respect for President Uhuru whom I have worked with for a long time towards making Kenya a great nation. In that press conference I offered my unqualified apology to the President for any hurt and misconception that my words could have created. I hereby reiterate that apology to the President and my fellow Kenyans.” he added. Mr. Kuria further said despite the apology, he is being subjected to personalised attacks from: “people with personal and political scores to settle with me.” He said an ominous and wrong conception had been created that he was opposed to the President and the Building Bridges Initiative.

The MP has been in the limelight after his new year speech inn Thika when he criticised the President blaming him for developing other areas at the expense of Kiambu. Kuria criticised the Jubilee administration for allegedly neglecting the Mt Kenya region.

He said residents were yet to reap the gains the Government had promised despite them voting for it overwhelmingly, twice. “The region lags behind in terms of roads, electricity and water. It is time the Government put more effort on it,” he had said. "Although the residents still support the Jubilee Government, it is time for it to reciprocate," the controversial MP added. A week later he was still on the topic in spite of his earlier apology to the president on January 4 when he said his criticism had been directed to local Kiambu leadership but not the President. Speaking in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County, on Saturday during the burial of John Mwangi Kagema, founder CEO, Equity Bank and chairman of Enashipai Resort, the MP said that it was time for the Government to improve the status of people living in the area.

